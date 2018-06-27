7 places to visit while day-tripping in Banting

A picturesque scene at Bukit Tadom. — Picture by Chris Mohan

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — There aren’t that many “touristy” places in and around Banting. But it is for this very reason that we decided to take a short drive to the town most Malaysians overlook for a short vacation.

Although we spent less than a day in this town located in the southern region of Selangor, we managed to squeeze in several interesting activities.

Yes, the 30-minute drive from Klang was totally worth it and this was made even more comfortable with the Mazda CX5 2.2 Diesel.

Whether you are a food junkie or an adrenaline addict, here are seven things you can put into your “To-Do” list the next time you visit Banting.

Let the adventure begin

We left Klang at 8am and headed to these three places:

1) Tadom Hill Resorts

Test your guts out with a zipline which stretches over the lake. — Picture courtesy of Tadom Hill Resorts

There is nothing like being surrounded by turquoise waters along with a splendid view of limestone hills.

This resort in Banting is perfect for a one-day getaway with your friends and family; the bamboo structures will make you feel as though you are in an Orang Asli village.

The writer (centre) had some fun at the ATV track in the resort. — Picture courtesy of Tadom Hill Resorts

Among the things the adventure park has to offer are diving platforms, floating lounge chairs, Tarzan swings, water swings, all-terrain vehicle rides and many more.

There is also a place for beach volleyball and football.

No better way to start your day than a quick adventure at Tadom Hill Resort. — Picture by Chris Mohan

Tadom Hills can take up your entire day, but we only spent a fun-filled four hours here; bonus was driving on the muddy terrain with the CX5!

Visit its official site for rates.

Heads up, it gets packed on the weekends, so you might want to think about a visit there on a weekday.

2) Various activities @ Bukit Jugra

Bukit Jugra is a host to many various activities — paragliding, hiking, mountain biking and so much more. — Picture by Chris Mohan

If you’re on a tight budget and just want to experience Nature at its best, then Bukit Jugra is the place to be.

It was not the smoothest road to drive on but the more responsive 2.2 diesel engine did its job well when it mattered most.

There is ample parking located at the hillside where the lighthouse is located.

The hike up was worth it. — Picture by Chris Mohan

Jogging and hiking trails are available and upon reaching the peak, you will be rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the Langat River.

For social media fanatics, this is the perfect spot for you.

If the hike up was a walk in the park, and you have RM242 to spare, how about paragliding?

A 15-minute experience — up to an hour with safety briefing and preparation — which gives you an excellent view of some well-preserved buildings of Jugra’s past.

March to September is the best time to take flight due to the weather conditions and we must admit we regret not taking this on.

Visit http://www.paragliders.my/tandem-flights/ if you are keen.

3) Taking a breather at Morib and Kelanang beach

More mud than sand, but it was a fun drive in the Mazda CX5. — Picture by Chris Mohan

What’s a day trip to Banting without a visit to the beach? Morib and Kelanang are just six kilometres apart so you can actually visit both beaches in one day if you so wish.

However, the rubbish and upgrading works at Kelanang beach was a big NO for us. We suggest you head to Morib as it has more food options as well.

But what about the food?

Well, we managed to squeeze in three stops to sample the following:

Chicken rice @ Restoran Sin Loong Foong

What’s better than chicken rice? Barbecued pork! (char siew). — Picture by Chris Mohan

Before our drive to Tadom Hill we visited one of the town’s most famous chicken rice shops located along Jalan Bunga Pekan in the heart of Banting town.

Unlike other chicken rice shops, the chicken here is seasoned with a creamy sauce which contains wolfberries, giving it a very herbal taste.

This restaurant seems to be a favourite with locals and a quick chat with one of the workers reveals the business has been in operation for about 40 years.

We ordered a plate of char siew and chicken rice along with two cups of cold barley water. Total cost was only RM13.

A value for money meal but if you are not a fan of chicken rice, the shop serves plain and curry noodle soup dishes too.

Beggar’s chicken @ Jugra

Tasty, but the other two outlets in Kuala Lumpur whips a better version of the beggar’s chicken. — Picture by Chris Mohan

The shop selling beggar’s chicken is located on the way up to Bukit Jugra; it is beside a small stream so the ambience is very relaxing.

What makes this dish special is that it is stuffed, wrapped in clay and slowly baked in the ground at low heat.

Preparing it can take about six hours so customers are advised to pre-book their chicken to avoid being disappointed.

However, we found it quite underwhelming and lacking in flavour even though the meat was cooked well.

Adding salt to the wound, one whole chicken cost RM60++.

But if you are keen to try this unique dish, there are two other outlets in Selangor — one in Restoran New Heong Kee in Ulu Kelang and another in Ijok.

Iguana and wild boar curry at Chelliah Toppu Banting

The best meal we had all day and definitely a must try, Banting’s famous Chelliah Toppu shop. — Picture by Chris Mohan

The last pitstop before our drive home turned out to be the best.

Banting’s famous toddy brewery — one of two licensed brewers of toddy, an alcoholic drink made from partly fermented sap of the coconut palm.

We did not visit the place for its signature drink but instead feasted on their iguana, mutton and wild boar curry which was delicious and cheap.

The three dishes along with two glasses of cold water only cost RM21; the prices of toddy start from RM11 (1.5-litre bottle).

And then there is the Jugra Insitu Museum

After hiking and watching people paraglide, we visited the museum located at the foot of the hill to find out more about the historical town of Jugra — a former royal town.

The museum is in a double-storey building which used to be the district police station and prison.

Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the ground floor served as a prison and the upper floor was a courtroom.

It is well restored and contains three exhibition halls containing displays and dioramas of the building itself while two GMC C15TA armoured trucks used by the Royal Malaysian Police during the Second World War greets you at the entrance.

If we only have two words to describe Banting, they would be — “EYE-OPENING.”

* This article is brought to you by Mazda.