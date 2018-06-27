Lawyers group blasts retired top judge for claiming AG won’t prosecute

Lawyer N. Surendran (pic) stressed that the criticism was most unwarranted as Tommy Thomas did not express or suggest that he would not personally head any cases. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Former chief justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad’s criticism of the Attorney General (AG) over a purported unwillingness to conduct prosecutions was irresponsible and inaccurate, said Lawyers for Liberty.

The group’s advisor N. Surendran stressed that the criticism was most unwarranted as Tommy Thomas did not express or suggest that he would not personally head any cases.

Instead, he noted that the AG simply backed a previous proposal by the Malaysian Bar for the public prosecutor’s role to be made distinct from his office’s advisory functions.

“The new AG never said that he would not conduct any prosecutions; it is wildly irresponsible of the former CJ to make such a claim,” said Surendran.

Surendran added that while Thomas stated that he would push for the separation of powers in the Attorney General’s Chamber, the latter did not say he would refrain from prosecutions until then,

“The reason for the separation of roles is clear to all right-thinking persons: to prevent a repeat of the abuse of power and selective prosecution practised by Barisan Nasional-era Attorneys General,” he said.

Surendran, who was previously a PKR MP, added that the reform was also part of Pakatan Harapan’s agenda as it promised to separate the two roles in its general election manifesto.

The lawyer then defended the government’s choice of a private practitioner to be AG, and rebutted Abdul Hamid’s claim that the constitution limited candidates to those from among the judicial and legal services.

“This is complete nonsense,” he said “Article 145 (1) states that the King shall appoint a ‘person who is qualified to be a judge of the federal court’ to be the AG.”

“There is no requirement whatsoever that the AG must be appointed from the judicial and legal service. It is quite unbelievable that a former CJ can somehow get this wrong.”

On Abdul Hamid’s criticism of Thomas for declining to represent the Election Commission for fear of possible conflict, Surendran said this would naturally arise if the AG appears for the EC in a case brought by a PH candidate.

He then told Abdul Hamid that the latter’s resistance to the reforms the AG was pursuing was in direct opposition of the public’s support for PH’s agenda, which he said was demonstrated in the general election.

Surendran went on to mock Abdul Hamid for using the sacked Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail as a model of sorts for the AG, saying the “high-profile” prosecutions the ex-CJ cited were “notorious” for their political motivations.

“In fact, Gani himself should be investigated over his actions in the Altantuya case and the other earlier cases.

“Is Hamid seriously holding up Gani Patail as an example against the untainted Tommy Thomas?”