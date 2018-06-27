Chrissy Teigen’s new cookbook will include ‘Twitter’s banana bread’ recipe

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Cravings: Hungry for More’. — Picture courtesy of Penguin

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — Chrissy Teigen has released the cover art for her next cookbook which will include the banana bread recipe that launched a million tweets.

Some of her 10.7 million followers on Twitter may remember the incident from last year, when Teigen made an appeal on the social media site asking for six brown, ripe bananas in exchange for a signed cookbook, a pair of (clean) underwear belonging to her famous singer husband John Legend and a makeup palette she co-created.

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The appeal went viral, spawning a million tweets and 100,000 Instagram hashtags. Eventually, a deal was struck and Teigen sent her mother to fetch the bananas from a resident living in the area.

After a year of trying to perfect the recipe for her sophomore cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, it appears as “Twitter’s Banana Bread.”

Apparently, the secret to her recipe is a box of vanilla instant pudding mix.

Other recipes include Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bake, French Onion Soup with Croissant Croutons, Grilled Pork Banh Mi Sandwiches, Philly French Dip, Roasted Butternut, Pomegranate Salad and Pad Thai Carbonara.

Within less than 24 hours of the book being listed for pre-order on Amazon, Cravings was the No. 1 bestseller as of yesterday.

Cravings: Hungry for More releases September 18 for US$29.99. ­— AFP-Relaxnews