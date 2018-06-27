Bursa opens lower, but turns positive thereafter

On the broader market, gainers led losers 147 to 64, while 144 counters were unchanged, 1,568 untraded and 92 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower this morning, but turned higher after 45 seconds of trading in tracking the overnight US equity indices which recovered some of the previous day’s sharp falls.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.21 points firmer at 1,681.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,675.86.

The index opened 1.62 points lower at 1,674.24.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 147 to 64, while 144 counters were unchanged, 1,568 untraded and 92 others suspended.

Volume stood at 106.89 million units valued at RM48.14 million.

In a research note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said technology stocks in the US rebounded and the energy sector got a lift from rising oil prices.

However, the mood elsewhere remained more subdued as lingering worries over the potential impact of mounting US-China trade tensions kept investors cautious.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said the continuous negative market sentiment may see the benchmark index fall even lower to 1,615.

“Should a positive turnaround occur, overhead resistances can be found at 1,720 and 1,760,” it said in its research note today.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gained two sen to RM9.02, Public Bank rose 24 sen to RM23.14, Tenaga was two sen lower at RM13.82, with Petronas Chemicals flat at RM8.41 and CIMB having recovered six sen to RM5.45.

Among actives, Sapura Energy improved two sen to 67 sen, Trive lost half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and Barakah was flat at 14.5 sen.

Alam Maritim bagged 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen and T7 Global gave up 4.5 sen to 45 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 33.99 points to 11,891.44 and the FBM70 was 39.17 points better at 14,521.31.

The FBMT100 Index advanced 35.04 points to 11,682.31 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 22.35 points to 12,010.18.

The FBM Ace Index, was however, down 11.74 points to 5,127.83.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 69.65 points to 16,586.14 and the Plantation Index recovered 23.04 points to 7,553.58.But, the Industrial Index lost 2.81 points to 3,114.54. — Bernama