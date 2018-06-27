JDT remain top of Super League

JDT's Corbin Ong (right) and Melaka's Ryan Swirad in Super League action at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka June 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) further consolidated their position in the league table with a 4-0 win over Melaka United at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka last night.

The Southern Tigers’ 14th victory from 17 matches took their tally to 44 points, with a 13-point cushion over closest rivals Perak, who have 31 points.

Perak kept up the pressure against JDT, winning 1-0 over bottom club Kelantan through a penalty kick by Brazilian import Leandro Dos Santos in the 70th minute at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

Meanwhile, Kedah leapfrogged Pahang to third place after beating PKNS FC 2-0 at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar.

Pahang dropped to fourth after a 1-1 draw against Selangor at the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.

In the Premier League, Felcra FC remained second on the table after a 2-1 win over MIFA at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium in Kelana Jaya.

Sarawak meanwhile climbed up one rung to seventh place after a 3-2 win over neighbours Sabah at the Petra Jaya State Stadium in Kuching. — Bernama