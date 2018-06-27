Malaysians desperate for real change, not just second rate reruns, says Financial Times

Financial Times columnist Ben Bland said that new government ministers are relying on social media to get their message out due to a lack of trust in the civil service. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Malaysians are desperate for real change and not just “second rate reruns”, a Financial Times (FT) columnist said today following events that have transpired after the historic 14th general elections.

“After decades of misrule, most Malaysians are desperate for real change, not a second-rate rerun,” Ben Bland wrote in an opinion piece in the London-based paper.

He said that Malaysia generally managed to avoid the turmoil of transitioning power because the “people involved have stayed the same”.

“Twenty years ago, Mr Mahathir was prime minister and Mr Anwar was waiting in the wings to take over,” it added.

He was referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and also Pakatan Harapan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who the coalition has endorsed to be the next PM after Dr Mahathir.

Noting that the new government leaders did not anticipate winning the elections and are still getting used to their new role, he said that new government ministers are relying on social media to get their message out due to a lack of trust in the civil service.

He said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had upset some investors by bringing his blunt style into his new role, but also noted that many Malaysians had voted for greater transparency.

“Many Malaysians voted for Mr Mahathir because they wanted transparency about the past government misdeeds — and many are enjoying seeing their arrogant former overlords on the ropes,” he added.