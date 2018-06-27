Ong-Teo upset world No 3 pair in Malaysia Open badminton

Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in action against Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen in the Malaysia Open badminton men's doubles first round at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — National doubles pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi sprang a surprise when they beat number three world's doubles pair Mathias Boe-Carsten Mogensen from Denmak to proceed to the second round of the Celcom Axiata 2018 Malaysian Open Championship.

Ong-Teo began their outstanding performance by winning the first set 21-17 but lost 18-21 in the second set but came back to win in the deciding set 21-13 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Teo, when approached by reporters, said he did not expect his partnership with Ong to be able to beat the world's top pair despite playing as unseeded pair in the championship.

“Playing on home ground and with support from the spectators raised our confidence level to win the match,” he said after the encounter.

Also proceeding to the second round are the national men's top pair of Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong who defeated Tinn Isriyanet-Kittisak Namdash from Thailand, 21-15, 21-10 in 30 minutes.

However, V Shem, despite the victory, conceded that he often made mistakes that gave easy points to the opponents.

“We played well today but I made many mistakes when making services, so I have to be more careful after this,” he said.

Also proceeding to the second round are Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh who beat the US pair of Philip Chew-Ryan Chew 21-16, 21-15. — Bernama