Cops detain two drug dealers following car chase, shootout in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, June 27 — Two drug dealers, aged 38 and 40, and wanted by police, were shot in Nibong Tebal, after a five kilometre chase early yesterday morning.

Police fired several shots at the two men, who were also suspected of being involved in a murder case when they refused to stop the car and tried to escape at the Residency Villa Mutiara, in Simpang Ampat.

The driver of the car who sustained head and body injuries was sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital where he is reported to be stable. The other man was also detained.

Penang Police Chief Datuk A.Thaiveegan said earlier the police team from the Serious Crime division of the District Police Headquarters (D9) who were in the midst of an investigation realised that they were being trailed by a Honda City.

“Upon reaching the Kampung Kepala Gajah mosque, the team members got off the car and introduced themselves as police officers. However, the driver of the car reversed, crashed into a car nearby and sped off,” he added.

He said police followed the car and fired a warning shot but the suspects still refused to stop and the police again fired two shots in the direction of their car tyre.

Thaiveegan said the car driver did not stop the car and drove into the Residency Villa Mutiara where they were both arrested after a short tussle.

Police found various types of drugs including syabu, marijuana, heroin, ketamine and erine pills 5 worth about RM3,000 in the car. — Bernama