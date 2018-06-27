Two army men die after tree falls on tent

GERIK, June 27 — Two military personnel involved in operations at the Royal Belum forest died, while two others were injured after their tents were crushed yesterday by a falling tree.

In the incident at about 10.30pm last night, the four men were sleeping when a huge tree fell on the tent

The victims were identified as Corporal Mohd Safuan Hassan, 30, and Lance Corporal Fahrurozi Abd Manaf, 32.

Gerik police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the two injured were Mohd Haizol Kamsiran and Willian Nisau Atong who both were taken to the Taiping Hospital for treatment.

He said police investigations showed that there were no criminal elements in the case. — Bernama