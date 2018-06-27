Asian stocks open mixed; crude oil extends rally: markets wrap

Japanese and Australian equity indexes were little changed after the S&P 500 Index climbed back above its average level over the past 50 days. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 27 — Asian stocks opened mixed as concerns linger over the impact of potential global trade restrictions. Chinese assets will be in the spotlight again with both the currency and stocks under pressure.

Japanese and Australian equity indexes were little changed after the S&P 500 Index climbed back above its average level over the past 50 days.

Energy companies led gains in American shares after oil rose above US$70 (RM281.71) a barrel following reports the US is pressing allies to halt imports of Iranian crude. The dollar held gains and and Treasuries steadied after recent gains.

Investors focused on the simmering trade tensions are awaiting more clarity from the White House on its plans. President Donald Trump signaled he may take a less confrontational path toward curbing Chinese investments, backing down from earlier reports that the US would bar Chinese money in certain technologies. As traders fret over the immediate outlook they also have doubts about the longer-term path for US rates; the Treasury curve is the flattest in years, stoking fears about the prospect of a recession.

Meanwhile, in China, a deepening sense of unease is rippling through markets. The benchmark Shanghai stock index has tumbled 20 per cent in just five months to enter a bear market. The yuan posted its longest losing streak in four years in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, the pound weakened as a new Bank of England member spoke about the risks of raising interest rates too fast. Metals retreated, with zinc falling a ninth day and gold touching the lowest price this year.

These are key key events coming up this week:

New Zealand and Indonesia monetary policy decisions on Thursday. US personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.

Here are the main market moves.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index added less than 0.1 per cent as of 9:03 am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.1 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 nudged up 0.1 per cent after the underlying gauge rose 0.2 per cent Tuesday. The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.3 per cent Tuesday to the lowest in 10 months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index held gains after increasing 0.3 per cent for the first advance in a week. The yen fell less than 0.1 per cent to 110.12 per dollar. The euro traded at US$1.1646 after sliding 0.5 per cent Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.88 per cent. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.65 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.1 per cent to US$70.58 a barrel after surging 3.6 per cent. Gold held at US$1,257.82 an ounce. LME copper rose 0.3 per cent to US$6,729.50 a metric tonne. — Bloomberg