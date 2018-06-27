Who's saying what at the World Cup

Brazil coach Tite gestures during the World Cup Group E match with Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don June 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 27 — Here are some of the best quotes currently at the World Cup:

“We knew God was with us and wasn't going to let us go out.”

— Lionel Messi believes higher powers were at work in Argentina's dramatic win over Nigeria.

“Portugal and Argentina on the same side of the WC bracket. Get ready for senseless, idiotic, infuriating, tiresome, boorish, WTH Ronaldo-Messi comparisons...beam me up now please Scotty.”

— Shaka Hislop, who played for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup, isn't overly-enamoured by the prospect of Messi and Argentina facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals.

“Messi becomes the first player to have scored a World Cup goal as a teenager, in his twenties and in his thirties.”

— Former England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter.

“The pack needs the wolf and the wolf needs the pack. And a set of wolves is not a pack... what's the difference between an individual and a group?”

— Brazil coach Tite unpacks a bizarre metaphor about team dynamics, or something.

“For me he's a diver.”

— Former England coach Fabio Capello isn't a fan of Brazil star Neymar's on-field histrionics.

“We have got a lot of compliments, but with compliments you don't win games.”

— Australia coach Bert van Marwijk after his side bowed out of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Peru.

“Why can't we do a Greece at the Euros or a Leicester in the Premier League? Think big, damn it!”

— Mexico striker Javier Hernandez wants his side to believe they can win the World Cup, after a run of six straight last-16 exits.

“I think Croatia could surprise many. We've seen them play at the beginning of the tournament and they look strong.”

— Denmark coach Age Hareide ahead of his team's last-16 clash with Croatia.

“If anyone is finding it hard to get off to sleep when they get into bed..... I have a cure! Get a copy of the game I've just watched.... Denmark Vs France It's guaranteed to put you to sleep!! #shocking.”

— Former England and Manchester United player Dion Dublin on Twitter after France and Denmark's dire goalless draw.

“C'mon Australia !! ( ps. Awesome goal Peru!)”

— Australian actor Russell Crowe gets behind the Socceroos, although they failed to produce a gladiatorial performance against Peru. — AFP