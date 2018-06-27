Singapore Parliament Speaker: Be ‘fair, equitable and consistent’ on water issue

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was among the various politicians who weighed in on the water issue. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 26 — Weighing in on the water issue revived by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has reiterated that “being friendly and supportive (as a friend and neighbour) doesn’t mean that (Singapore) should accede to whims and fancies to show sincerity”.

Tan was responding to Dr Mahathir’s comments made in media interviews about the 1962 Water Agreement between Singapore and Malaysia.

Although not a priority, Dr Mahathir said he wanted to renegotiate the longstanding water supply deal as the amount which Singapore is paying Malaysia is “manifestly ridiculous”.

Writing on Facebook, Tan said: “When one wants his way and doesn’t get it, it isn’t because we aren’t friendly. It’s because it needs to be fair, equitable and consistent for our people.”

He added: “That’s the basis on which equals conduct business. That’s why legally binding positions are important to keep things professional and impartial. But of course, that’s assuming we view each other as equals!”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had responded indirectly to Dr Mahathir’s comments, posting a video on the Republic’s quest for water security and remarking: “Why water has always been sacrosanct in Singapore.”

Singapore buys water from Malaysia under water agreements signed in 1961 and 1962. The first pact ran out in 2011 and the second will expire in 2061.

The pacts were guaranteed by the Malaysian government in the Separation Agreement that established Singapore as a sovereign state in 1965.

Under the 1962 agreement, Singapore’s national water agency PUB may draw 250 million gallons of raw water from the Johor River daily at 3 sen (1.01 Singapore cents) per 1,000 gallons.

In return, Johor is entitled to receive a daily supply of up to five million gallons of treated water — or 2 per cent of the water supplied to Singapore — at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

Tan noted that Singapore does what it can as a “friend and neighbour”, as he referred to how PUB readily acceded to an urgent request by Johor for an additional supply of water for three days in 2016. Johor had needed the water to stabilise its own supply system, following a shutdown due to pollution in the Johor River.

“We also deployed forces and assets during a serious flood in Malaysia a few years back,” said Tan, adding that “help (goes) both ways” in the example of the Sabah earthquake in 2015 where Malaysia rescuers helped Singaporeans injured on Mount Kinabalu.

Separately, East Coast GRC MP Lee Yi Shyan, a former Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, also shared a graphic on Facebook laying out the sums behind the 1962 agreement, accompanied by his own remarks: “Numbers clarify.”

The graphic shared by East Coast GRC MP Lee Yi Shyan on Facebook laying out the sums behind the 1962 agreement.

Among other things, it stated that Malaysia does not need to pay for raw water as it “falls from the sky”.

It also noted that while it costs Singapore RM2.40 per 1,000 gallons to treat the water, the Republic charges Malaysia only 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

While the graphic stated that Malaysia sells treated water to its citizens at RM3.60 per 1,000 gallons — thus making a profit of RM3.10 per 1,000 gallons even though it “does nothing” — Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said in 2003 that Johor sold treated water to Johoreans at RM3.95 per 1,000 gallons.

“The numbers don’t change the substance of the issue I think if you look at the numbers, it is clear that they (Malaysia) are making a profit,” said Lee when contacted by TODAY.

The graphic was forwarded to him via WhatsApp and he decided to share it on Facebook, he added. — TODAY