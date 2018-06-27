Ask ordinary Malaysians who they want as Umno chief, Khairy tells party members

Khairy (centre) with members of Sabah Umno during a gathering in Kota Kinabalu June 26, 2018.

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Umno members voting in the coming party elections in four days’ time should consult ordinary Malaysians on who they think is the best candidate for president, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Even though the election is our family affair, we must remember that our choice must be accepted by the people. We make a choice not for our own political home, but we are also selecting the person who will earn back the people’s trust for Umno,” said the Rembau MP when addressing the crowd at a Sabah Umno gathering here.

“Let’s not be syok sendiri in the party. I beg of you, there’s three days left, ask your friends outside the party, the average person. Who do they think should be Umno president? The answer — I’m not saying it’s me — but just ask them first,” he said.

“Don’t just ask within ourselves. If we do that, we are just syok sendiri. It will be a ‘yes-man’ culture, right up until we lose our home,” he said.

Khairy said that the answer from the people will reflect the public sentiment that the party has to be seen as wanting change from within first.

“We must listen to the people, because in the end, the president is the one leading the charge in GE15,” he said.

Khairy is one of five candidates running for the Umno top post, including former deputy president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and senior party member Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Khairy, 42, is the youngest candidate and seen as pushing the party’s boundaries, having proposed opening up membership to non-Muslim Bumiputeras, as well as proposing major reforms to the party.