Police: Baby thrown from Kajang building in stable condition

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The baby boy who was in critical condition after being flung from the second floor of a building at Pusat Hentian Kajang near here yesterday was reportedly in stable condition.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah when contacted today said the newborn was still being treated at the Kajang Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

In the incident at 5pm, the injured baby, with his umbilical cord intact, was found by a restaurant owner near the scene.

Following the incident, a foreign woman was held at the Kajang Hospital compound at 11.30pm on the same day.

The suspect was remanded for seven days until Sunday to facilitate investigation under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing birth with intent to abandon the baby. — Bernama