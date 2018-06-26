Khairy: I want to unshackle Malay minds from inferiority complex, defeatist attitude

Khairy said he wishes to free the ethnic Malay community from mental obstacles that are holding them back from achieving great success. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Khairy Jamaluddin today said he will work to free Malays from insecurity if voted in as Umno president.

Khairy said he wishes to free the ethnic Malay community from mental obstacles that are holding them back from achieving great success.

“If I become Umno president, I want to unshackle the Malay mind. I want to free (them) from the grip of history, from the grip of inferiority, from Malays with a defeatist feeling to become Malays that are maju (progressive), Malays that dare to compete, Malays that dare to chase after opportunities,” he said in an interview that was broadcast “live” nationwide via television channel Astro Awani.

“And Umno will no longer be a party that emotionally blackmails or scares the Malays with myths that actually no longer exist,” he added.

Khairy noted that Malays are burdened with the historical baggage that suggests they cannot achieve progress without assistance, but said the country’s largest ethnic community has to welcome competition to spur Malaysia forward.

“Rather than talking about issues of having a crutch, aid, subsidies, we have to celebrate achievements, we have to be confident in ourselves.

“We don’t see it as ‘us [against] them’, not all are our enemies. We have to view competition as healthy,” he said.

He added that any assistance to the Malays should only be directed to those who are needy instead of those who have connections, saying: “Then only we can have confidence.”

“We have to remember for Malaysia to fly high and compete with other countries, Malays must achieve progress.

“If Malays don’t achieve progress, the majority of Malaysians don’t achieve progress and have no confidence and ability and capability, then we can’t become a competitive country,” he added.

Khairy is one of five candidates gunning for the Umno president post in the party elections to be held this Saturday.

