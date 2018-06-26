Justo meets MACC again

Former PetroSaudi International executive Xavier Justo arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. ― Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Xavier Andre Justo is back in Malaysia to help with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation, a report said tonight.

This will be the former PetroSaudi International executive’s third visit to the country.

The Star Online reported that the Swiss national met with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

It is understood that the interview was over five hours long.

Justo was pardoned in Thailand for attempted blackmail linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Justo was arrested, tried and convicted in Thailand for attempting to blackmail Petrosaudi over a stolen cache of documents in 2015.

He had also been a key player in the early days of the 1MDB scandal, when he sought to sell the same cache to a local news organisation whose subsequent reports based on the documents caused it to be suspended by the Home Ministry.

Petrosaudi and 1MDB entered an abortive joint venture in 2012 for which the Malaysian firm still paid the former US$700 million (RM2.7 billion).

Justo’s documents, which he tried to sell for US$2 million to the Malaysian outfit, were believed to be linked to that deal.