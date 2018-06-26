At least discuss idea of non-Malay membership, Khairy tells Umno

In a TV interview tonight, Khairy noted that his detractors have used this idea to campaign against him being voted for the Umno top post. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Umno should at least discuss the idea of allowing non-Malays to be members of the Malay party instead of sticking to its old ways of shutting down discussions, party president hopeful Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Khairy, who is one of the five candidates gunning for the Umno president post, also said the idea of opening up Umno’s membership does not necessarily have to be implemented immediately or even accepted.

He noted that his detractors have used this idea to campaign against him being voted for the Umno top post, but said he was merely floating the idea as various options to be looked into by the party.

“I raised this idea not as a proposal, but as one of the ideas that we have to discuss in the context of how we can revive Barisan Nasional.

“Not necessarily I propose or we discuss that idea, that idea will be accepted today. But why is it that for ideas like that, we only give one answer — cannot, cannot discuss at all,” he said in an interview that was broadcast “live” by television channel Astro Awani.

Khairy also said Umno should celebrate different views, instead of keeping the old party culture of not allowing discussions.

“If they close off their minds, cannot discuss, I feel that insults our members’ ability to think.

“Maybe the majority of the members will not agree, want to remain as a Malay party, that’s alright,” he said, adding that the issue of Umno’s continued existence should be decided by members and at least discussed.

“If there are no discussions, it’s the old Umno... I want to discuss, because I want to see solutions for BN. We are now left with the three original parties of Alliance — Umno, MCA, MIC,” he said.

Following its worst-ever electoral performance in the 14th general elections that saw the 13-member coalition lose federal power for the first time, BN has been reduced to a coalition of three component parties as other partners quit or switched allegiance.

