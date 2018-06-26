Colombians send message of support to embattled Messi, Argentina

Colombia’s Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal against Poland, with Juan Cuadrado, at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Kazan June 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

KAZAN, June 26 — Colombia’s Yerry Mina sent a message of support to embattled Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina bid to avoid crashing out of the World Cup today.

After missing a penalty in a 1-1 draw with minnows Iceland, Messi and his Argentina team were thumped 3-0 by Croatia.

To qualify for the last 16 in Russia, the two-time champions need to beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg and hope Iceland fail to win against Group D leaders Croatia.

But if Iceland win as well, it will be time to get the calculators out.

“Leo is a great footballer, a genius, and I respect him for the person he is,” Mina, who scored in a 3-0 win over Poland, said at Colombia’s training camp in Sviyazhsk.

“I don’t know why he’s being criticised... what he has achieved is incomparable.

“As he told me when I arrived at Barcelona, he shouldn’t pay attention to what’s being said. Just play.”

Juan Cuadrado, who plays at Juventus with Argentina forwards Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, said: “They know the talent that God has given them. When they come on the pitch it’s up to them to exploit it.

“They know they have a chance to demonstrate that and go out and do it with joy.”

Colombia, who reached the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014, will look to seal their place in the knockout round when they face Senegal on Thursday in Group H. — AFP