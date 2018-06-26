Najib’s home abuzz with activity amid rumours of arrest

A vehicle believed to carrying former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, enters the road leading to his residence in Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Media personnel have swarmed the house of Datuk Seri Najib Razak amid speculation of an arrest at his private residence tonight.

Members of the press have staked out the former prime minister’s house on Jalan Langgak Duta since this evening after a rumour claiming something big was about to take place began circulating.

Earlier, Najib’s white Toyota Vellfire was seen returning home escorted by a Mercedes-Benz at around 9.35pm.

The rumour seems to be fuelled by a scheduled police press conference by Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh on 1MDB seizures and their appraised value that is slated for tomorrow.

About 30 people from various local and international media organisations were present at the once-bustling intersection following a police raid at Najib’s house last month.

Police officers on sentry duty by the road leading to Najib’s house were also taken aback at the sudden surge of media personnel, which began around 6pm.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also made a surprise appearance after dropping by briefly at around 11.05pm.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are under investigation by the police and Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for money laundering.

On June 5, Rosmah gave her statement to MACC after Najib had given his on May 22 and 24.

Najib was summoned to explain the transfer of RM42 million into his personal account.

The transfers were believed to be missing funds from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

On May 18, federal CCID police raided three units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib and Rosmah, and their home on Jalan Langgak Duta in Taman Duta.

The raids resulted in a massive haul of 284 boxes filled with designer handbags as well as 72 luggage bags filled with watches, jewellery, gold bars and hard cash in various currencies.

Police concluded that the final count of cash contained in 35 bags was a whopping RM114 million in 26 different currencies. Another half a million in cash was recovered from Najib’s home.