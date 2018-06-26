US stocks rise modestly amid trade war worries

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) May 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 26 — Wall Street stocks rose modestly in early trading today as worries about burgeoning trade conflicts kept a lid on investor enthusiasm.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,278.77, up 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,722.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 per cent to 7,570.89.

US stocks fell sharply yesterday on worries President Donald Trump would soon enact new restrictions on Chinese investment in the US, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Stocks recovered some of those losses late in the session following reassuring remarks from Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro. But investors remained skittish early today, analysts said.

General Electric surged 6.8 per cent as it announced plans to divest its healthcare business and separate itself from the Baker Hughes oil services company of which it owns a majority stake.

The industrial giant, which was removed from the Dow Jones index in a transition that took effect today, said the new design would make it “simpler and stronger.” — AFP