More to be added to ‘leaked’ Cabinet list?

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s purported Cabinet line-up making its rounds on social media may not be the finalised version after all.

Malay Mail understands that there may be more names to be added to the so-called list, and that there are some positions still being discussed at the time of writing.

It is understood that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is meeting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight, and will discuss the endorsement of Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon from PKR as deputy defence minister.

Rashid, who was Penang deputy chief minister, contested the Batu Pahat parliamentary seat in Johor in GE14, which he won with a 17,894-strong majority.

When contacted, Mohd Rashid said he is unaware of the matter.

“I was not informed about any positions,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Mohamad Sabu is the defence minister.

The list named 27 MPs in total as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also holds the women and family development portfolio.

The unverified list also named 24 deputy ministers including DAP’s Hannah Yeoh and Teo Nie Ching, PKR’s Fuziah Salleh, and Warisan’s Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

In a statement earlier, Comptroller of Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said that Dr Mahathir’s list was presented on June 20 to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who consented to the line-up.

The list was then returned to the Prime Minister’s Office on June 22.

Currently, there are 14 members in the federal Cabinet, including Dr Mahathir.