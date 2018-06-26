Malaysian tech firm lands deal to sell Scandinavian business software BizView

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Tech firm iEnterprise Online Sdn Bhd has signed an agreement with Scandinavia-based Bizview Systems to provide its business performance management software for Malaysia.

The BizView software offers an open, web-based solution that aims to help businesses crunch data to better manage their budget, forecast, workflow and overall enterprise resource planning (ERP).

“We are very excited to bring BizView to Malaysia. We believe BizView complements our existing ERP and Qlik Analytics offerings, allowing us to position a more complete value proposition to our customers and in the market,” iEnterprise business applications director Yeoh Yee Yean said in a statement.

The software is also compatible with Microsoft’s business intelligence offerings.

Yeoh noted that Bizview Systems has over 1,000 customers worldwide and believes that Malaysian organisations will also benefit from the Scandinavian software.

Among BizView’s users worldwide are Electrolux, JC Decaux, the Norwegian Ministry of Defencee, Unlimited Group UK, Oslo Red and the Norwegian Energy Company.

Bizview’s international sales vice-president Jens Karlsson welcomed the Ancom subsidiary as a partner.