Nurul Izzah, Fahmi Reza meet Kal Penn of ‘Harold and Kumar’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PKR’s Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar Ibrahim today met with American comedian and actor Kal Penn to be part of the documentary, “Trillion Dollar Planet – Malaysia”.

In a tweet, Nurul Izzah thanked Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, for his commitment to fighting corruption.

“Thanks @kalpenn and the brilliant production team, committed enough in the war against corruption to be part of the ‘Trillion dollar planet – Malaysia’ documentary,” she tweeted.

Thanks to our KL guests for some enlightening conversations we probably couldn’t have had a few weeks ago! 🇲🇾🎬 pic.twitter.com/tQJFuhLxSZ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 26, 2018

Earlier, the 41-year-old actor thanked both Nurul Izzah and political activist Fahmi Reza for meeting with him and tweeted: “Thanks to our KL guests for some enlightening conversations we probably couldn’t have had a few weeks ago!”

Penn had met with Fahmi to check out the latter’s infamous clown-face caricature of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fahmi had on Facebook posted a photo of himself and Penn posing with a clown caricature of the former prime minister holding a red balloon with the caption, “We’re all corrupt down here”, parodying Pennywise the Clown from the 2017 horror movie “It”.

Penn, who formerly worked as a White House official under the Barack Obama administration, is known to be an outspoken political activist and was a critic of President Donald Trump.