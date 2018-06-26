Malay Mail

Nurul Izzah, Fahmi Reza meet Kal Penn of ‘Harold and Kumar’

By Ida Nadirah Ibrahim

Nurul Izzah Anwar Ibrahim met with American comedian and actor Kal Penn to be part of the documentary, ‘Trillion Dollar Planet – Malaysia’. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Kal Penn
KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PKR’s Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar Ibrahim today met with American comedian and actor Kal Penn to be part of the documentary, “Trillion Dollar Planet – Malaysia”.

In a tweet, Nurul Izzah thanked Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, for his commitment to fighting corruption.

“Thanks @kalpenn and the brilliant production team, committed enough in the war against corruption to be part of the ‘Trillion dollar planet – Malaysia’ documentary,” she tweeted.

 

 

Earlier, the 41-year-old actor thanked both Nurul Izzah and political activist Fahmi Reza for meeting with him and tweeted: “Thanks to our KL guests for some enlightening conversations we probably couldn’t have had a few weeks ago!”

Penn had met with Fahmi to check out the latter’s infamous clown-face caricature of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fahmi had on Facebook posted a photo of himself and Penn posing with a clown caricature of the former prime minister holding a red balloon with the caption, “We’re all corrupt down here”, parodying Pennywise the Clown from the 2017 horror movie “It”.

Penn, who formerly worked as a White House official under the Barack Obama administration, is known to be an outspoken political activist and was a critic of President Donald Trump.

