Top seeds cruise into second round of Malaysia Open

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in action during his first-round match against Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand at the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — World number one, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark cruised into the second round after being given a stiff fight by unseeded, Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand in the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 here today.

Axelsen took 58 minutes in a struggling match to beat Phetpradab, 21-17, 18-21, 21-13 in the men’s singles opening match held at the Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, Bukit Jalil here today.

The defending world champion is scheduled to play against another Thai shuttler, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the next match on Thursday.

Saensomboonsuk easily advanced into the second round after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a straight set, 21-14, 21-15.

“The first round is always tough, in the second set I felt over stretched, I will play another Thai player, Tanongsak. Most of them (Thailand players) are difficult to play because they are good in attacking.

“I believe the next match will be a tough game. I have one-day rest and I hope I can play my best game on Thursday,” he told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, defending champion, Lin Dan also made it into the second round after thrashing Vincent Wong of Hong Kong. However, his teammate Chen Long crashed out of the tournament after losing to Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.

Lin Dan only took 37 minutes to defeat Wong, 21-17, 21-8 and he is set to face his teammate Shi Yuqi in the next match who beat Rajiv Ouseph of England in a straight set 24-22, 21-17 today.

“Shi Yuqi was the best player (China player) for this season, he is a young and energetic player and always deliver good results for the team for this year. Young players always give a tough fight and are consistent,” said Lin Dan.

Meanwhile, Wangcharoen who upset Chen Long will take Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the second round. He said that defeating the world class player was the best achievement in his career.

Wangcharoen, also an unseeded player in the tournament, said he was satisfied with his performance and hoped he could be consistent throughout the tournament.

“Everyone knows Chen Long is one of the best players in the world. I just play my best and fight for each point and I did it. After this the opponent will be stronger, I need to prepare myself and play well,” he said. — Bernama