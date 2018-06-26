Don’t cut off mall’s power supply despite RM9.3m unpaid bill, Sabah Electricity told

SESB issued a statement to say it would cut off the power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall tomorrow if the mall’s management fails to settle the arrears amounting to RM9.3 million.

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has been asked to reconsider its decision to disconnect power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall due to arrears in its electricity bill.

Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman said shutting down the power supply would affect the income of workers at the shopping mall.

“We must put the interests of the people first and, in this case, shutting down the electricity supply will force the shops to close and their workers to lose their jobs,” he said in a statement here today.

Aziz, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah Youth chief, has opted to be a mediator to find a solution to the problem.

Yesterday, SESB issued a statement that it would cut off the power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall tomorrow if the mall’s management fails to settle the arrears amounting to RM9.3 million.

SESB senior general manager (asset management) Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said SESB had given enough time to 1Borneo’s management to settle the debt. — Bernama