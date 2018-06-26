Stay with BN to avoid future ‘heartaches’, Ku Li tells Sabah Umno

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah meets Sabah Umno members at Le Meridien hotel in Kota Kinabalu June 26, 2018.

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Umno presidential hopeful Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today urged Sabah Umno not to abandon Barisan Nasional (BN), as other alliances may lead to future “heartaches.”

Tengku Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, said that it was the right of the state Umno to leave BN as many others have done following the devastating results of the May 9 polls, but discouraged them from it.

“It’s their right, but I think they should think twice because if you are not careful, certain alliances will lead to heartache. You may be swallowed up by others if you are not strong enough, that is the danger. It has happened many, many times,” he said.

The Gua Musang MP, who is in a three-cornered race for the Umno top post, said that the party’s struggle was still relevant to the people, but that it needed to make some changes that would gain the people’s trust again.

When asked whether Sabah Umno could be a liability due to its acceptance of non-Muslim and non-Malay members, Ku Li said that the party has always functioned well, but the problem was that the leadership was not accepted by the people.

“The people are happy with the aims and purpose that the party was set up on, but they are not happy with the character traits and behaviour of some leaders. It is a question of credibility and integrity. This is what matters to the people so we have to put that right,” he said.

The BN coalition of 13 parties before the 14th general election is now down to just Umno, MCA and MIC.

Sabah’s component parties — Upko, PBRS, PBS and LDP — were the first to pull out of the coalition, followed by four Sarawak component parties that have decided to form their own political bloc that is “friendly” with the current federal government.

In the peninsula, Gerakan was the latest to announce its departure last week.