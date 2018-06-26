Ku Li says will ‘definitely’ run Umno differently if elected as president

Tengku Razaleigh is one of three candidates vying for the top Umno post. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah believes he will “definitely” run the party differently from Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The 81-year-old Umno stalwart agreed that part of the party’s failure in the May 9 polls was due to the party leadership that made the people angry and distrustful of it.

“Definitely differently,” he said when asked how he would lead the party if elected as president.

“If I tell you all now, then there’ll be nothing to discuss,” he said when asked to elaborate.

Tengku Razaleigh said that the party’s struggle was still relevant to the people, but needed credible leaders with integrity that people could trust, or else it would lose their support.

The Gua Musang MP is one of three candidates vying for the top Umno post, with his challengers being vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

He is in Sabah as part of his nationwide tour to meet Umno divisions across the country to garner votes in his favour.

Tengku Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, said that the party would need to reunite and earn the people’s trust again by believing in their struggle.

“It depends on how much we can unite in our struggle again. We also need a good line-up of leaders with credibility and integrity that the people can trust.

“If we have leaders who the people do not like, and despise, and are angry at, then of course we will not be able to convince them of our struggle. But with the right leaders, I believe the people will trust us again,” he said.