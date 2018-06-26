Source confirms PKR’s Dr Xavier for minister post

A list purportedly detailing the finalised Cabinet that has gone viral named PKR’s Dr Xavier Jayakumar as works minister.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PKR’s Dr Xavier Jayakumar will be appointed works minister, instead of heading the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, as speculated in a list on the finalised Cabinet that has gone viral, a party source said.

The source, however, could not vouch for other candidates in the purported list.

“Now, I am not sure but he was supposed to take up the position in the Works Ministry,” the source told Malay Mail when asked which portfolio Dr Xavier would be taking up.

When asked about the authenticity of the list, the insider said it was “more or less there”.

“I am not sure about others though,” said the source.

A full Cabinet list comprising 28 ministers and 24 deputy ministers surfaced on the internet earlier today.

Among others named as ministers included PKR’s Baru Bian for Works Ministry, Teresa Kok for Primary Industries Ministry, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman for Youth and Sports Ministry, and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Darrell Leiking for International Trade and Industry Ministry.

As for the deputy minister positions, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) secretary-general Annuar Tahir was named for the Works Ministry, PKR’s R. Sivarasa for Rural Development Ministry and DAP’s Ong Kian Ming for the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Malay Mail’s attempts to reach most of the MPs in the list were futile.

Sivarasa said he could not confirm the list until an official announcement was made.

Warisan Youth chief Datuk Aziz Jamman, who in the list as the deputy home minister, said there had not been any announcement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or the latter’s office on the matter.

“No comments lah Nothing,” he said when asked if he had been informed or asked to be a deputy minister in the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

In The Star Online, Kok said she would not comment on the list or her appointment to a minister position until an official announcement was made.

“I can’t make a statement as no official announcements have been made on the list,” the Seputeh MP was quoted as saying.

Syed Saddiq, who is Muar MP, also reportedly kept mum when asked to comment on the list.

In the news report, Seremban MP and Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed the list as authentic.

But he also stressed that the list was not official until it was announced by Dr Mahathir.

Istana Negara has confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony of the remaining ministers will take place next Monday.

Although the list only indicated 28 ministries, Dr Mahathir in a recent interview said the number of ministries would be 29 and not 28 as earlier planned.