Ku Li says bid for Umno presidency nothing to do with PM post

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today he did not join the Umno presidential race in hopes of becoming prime minister in the future.

“I am only offering myself for one term that is all and I don’t think I can do beyond that.

“I’m looking forward to reorganising the party so that it becomes a viable political organisation acceptable to the people and capable of representing the 60 per cent of our population in this country who are Malays and who have who looked up to Umno in the past and will continue to look up to Umno, provided they are more meaningful in their actions to interact with and help the people,” he said in an interview with BFM radio station this morning.

The incumbent Gua Musang MP also said he aims to reorganise Umno into a viable political party and groom the next cadre of young leaders to take over.

“I came into the presidential race because groups of people had approached me saying that they didn’t want people associated with the incumbent party leadership, and not because I craved for the post.

“At that time, no one had offered themselves for the presidential post.

“So I thought, okay, to save the party, I’ll offer myself. Whether I win or not is a different matter,” he said.

He said should he be elected, he wants the party to be more open, more democratic and more realistic about its administrative structure.

“The elected leaders must also change their attitudes and approaches to problems, be easily accessible and most importantly, behave like ordinary people,” he said.

The Umno veteran, who was finance minister from 1972 until 1984, also said he himself was “unimportant” when asked what he would like youths to know about him as they might not be familiar with his background.

“I’m not important... what is important is the country and them because they are the future of this country.

“And I think we need to give them the opportunity, to empower them rather than letting oldies like me and others (sort things out) for them because they are capable,” he said.