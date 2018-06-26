Rosmah not linked to 1MDB, WSJ article defamatory, say lawyers

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s lawyers disputed today a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claiming that the former prime minister’s wife was a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

In a statement to Malay Mail, Rosmah’s lawyers Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent and Datuk K. Kumaraendran said that the report published by the US paper was aimed at defaming their client.

They also reiterated that Rosmah had no links to 1MDB or the management of the state investment company.

“We would like to reiterate here, that our client had no links, nor any direct and indirect role with the day-to-day operations of the said company, more so its financial management, or those who were appointed to oversee the firm.

“Therefore, linking Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor directly to 1MDB, and piling accusations against her, we are afraid, is an attempt to influence the outcome of the investigations which are currently underway, and at worst, to tarnish Datin Seri Rosmah’s image,” the duo said in the joint statement.

