Ringgit continues downtrend against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The ringgit continued its downtrend against the US dollar on concerns over a possible trade war between the United States and China which would hamper demand for emerging market currencies.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0210/0250 against the greenback compared with 4.0160/0190 recorded at the close yesterday.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said geopolitical tension from the trade war caused the trading environment to be cautious and impacted a wide range of regional currencies including the Chinese Yuan, Indian Rupee, Indonesian Rupiah and the ringgit.

“Anxiety over how others might retaliate against the protectionist nature of US President Donald Trump’s policies will likely lead market sentiment throughout the week,” he said in note today.

Meanwhile, the local unit was mostly lower against a basket of currencies, except against the yen, where it rose to 3.6634/6681 from 3.6669/6707 at Monday’s close.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9523/9569 from 2.9454/9486, fell against the British pound to 5.3198/3267 from 5.3168/3220 and weakened against the euro to 4.6881/6936 from 4.6782/6821 previously. — Bernama