Discussions ongoing to resolve Gatco issue, says Aminuddin

JEMPOL, June 26 — The state government is still in the process of discussions with residents and land-owners on the issue of land ownership in Kampung Serampang Indah (Gatco Estate), near here.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said he had asked the exco and elected representatives to hold discussions with the parties concerned (residents and land owners).

“The discussions are held because the state government does not have the right over the land as it is owned by individuals and a company... however, the state government is working with the land-owners to resolve the issues,” he told reporters after officiating the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Koperasi Pekebun Kecil Negri Sembilan Berhad here today.

Asked how long the negotiation process would take, Aminuddin said the issue must be looked at comprehensively and only through joint efforts or discussions can the demands of the residents be met.

Also present were the Chairman of the state smallholders cooperative Datuk Aliasak Ambia and director of the Negri Sembilan Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Mohd Jazlanuddin Azmi.

On June 1, 60 Gatco residents handed a memorandum to Aminuddin requesting him to resolve the land issue.

The dispute over the Gatco land began when the settlers were unhappy with the sale of the estate and claimed there were discrepancies over the sale of land to Thamarai Holdings Sdn Bhd in 2007. — Bernama