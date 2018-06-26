Thank you for visiting me in hospital, Anwar tells Dr M

Dr Mahathir visited Anwar in hospital yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for visiting him at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), where the PKR de facto leader has been warded since Saturday night.

“(Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah (Wan Ismail) and I would like to extend our highest gratitude to Mahathir for visiting me in UUMC while I was seeking medical treatment,” Anwar said in a statement on Facebook.

“Notwithstanding his busy schedule, we are thankful for his courtesy. May Allah shower him with continuous good health,” he added.

Anwar was rushed to the hospital after he was “unable to move” following his return from Turkey.