Perak state assembly to sit on July 3

Faizal also said he expected more officials from government-linked corporations (GLCs) to be sacked in the near future. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 26 — Perak’s 59 assemblymen will be sworn in on July 3.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the assembly Speaker will also be elected on that day.

“Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah will officiate the state assembly on August 6,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after receiving RM500,000 from Unisem (M) Bhd at his office in the State Secretariat building here today, Faizal said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had identified its candidate for Speaker.

“I believe there are three candidates from three sides... we will see,” he said.

In the 14th general election, PH won 29 state seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) 27 and PAS three. Two BN assemblymen later pledged their allegiance to PH, allowing the coalition to form the government.

Faizal also said he expected more officials from government-linked corporations (GLCs) to be sacked.

“Yes, more will be removed. We have a list,” he said.

He assured the state will not simply remove people as it had to consider the financial repercussions.

“Some of them are on contracts and if we were to remove them hastily, we will need to pay compensation,” he said, reiterating that the state was not removing people hastily but to rescue the GLCs.

He said most of these GLCs had redundant senior officers and the companies were not recording huge profits.

“We need not continue with their services so savings from their salaries can be used for other purposes,” he added.

On Sunday, Faizal announced that the state had sacked seven executive officers of a GLC appointed under the previous government for excessive spending of the company’s funds.

When asked the identity of the GLC today, Faizal said: “At the moment, I do not see the need to reveal the company yet.

“But as per our manifesto, we promised the audited accounts of GLCs will be tabled during the state assembly. All will be known then.”

On Tabung Harapan, Faizal said Perak has helped to collect some RM5 million since the launch of the fund to help pay off government debt.