1,000 Perodua slated for ride-hailing, ride-sharing service

The Perodua Axia Advance. — Pictures courtesy of Perodua

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Perodua announced that it has secured an order for 1,000 units of Perodua Bezza and Axia units for a ride-hailing and ride-sharing service.

“We are pleased to announce that a ride-hailing and a ride-sharing service provider operating in Malaysia have purchased a combined 1,000 Axias and Bezzas,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Zahari Husin.

He said that the fleet sale to these service providers was significant to Perodua as it opens up yet another market for the compact carmaker.

“This is an important endorsement by companies that rely on good quality and safe cars which are also economical to maintain,” he added.

“The proliferation of ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in Malaysia has revolutionised the way we get around, and Perodua is proud to be a part of this revolution towards more efficient and sustainable transport for all. We thank them for their support,” Zahari said.

All in all, over 300,000 Axias and 100,000 Bezzas have been sold since their launches in 2014 and 2016 respectively. They are both government-certified Energy-Efficient Vehicles (EEV) and have led their respective vehicle segments since their inception.

Meanwhile, many Malaysians are mulling over the notion of relying on ride-sharing instead of car ownership, while others are considering using ride-share for city use only. There are pros and cons in the matter, but for people who travel infrequently, ride-sharing seems to be a viable alternative to car ownership; essentially it is a pay-by-usage concept.