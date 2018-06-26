Persecution? PM says public more afraid authorities can’t get Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor greet people at their Aidilfitri open house in Pekan June 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has rejected comparisons between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and said the impending charges against the latter will likely rule him out of the next general election.

In an interview with Channel NewsAsia, he said the case against Najib over 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) was “clearer” than the sodomy allegations against Anwar.

Insisting that it was imperative to prosecute Najib swiftly, he also said the public’s concern was not that the government was allegedly out to punish Najib, but rather that it may not be able to do so instead.

“So people are not going to say, well, we are persecuting this man and all that. They know of the wrong things that he has done.

“Their worry is that he might escape... good lawyers might get him off the hook,” he said in the interview.

The prime minister’s remarks dovetail with Malaysians’ previous response upon learning that Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, had planned to leave the country after losing the general election, ostensibly for a holiday in Indonesia.

A mob congregated at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on May 12 after a flight manifest listing Najib and Rosmah was leaked online, and stood guard against any attempt by the defeated former PM to leave Malaysia.

Authorities later barred Najib and his family from exiting the country pending the multi-agency investigation against him.