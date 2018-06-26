Altantuya murder: Najib’s former ADC yet to be questioned, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters during PDRM’s Hari Raya Open House in Bukit Aman June 26, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former aide-de-camp Musa Safri has yet to be called in for questioning, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today after reopening the file on the 2006 murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The IGP said Musa has retired from the police force but demurred when asked if he was still in the country.

“Let us continue to investigate the case first,” he told reporters at the Bukit Aman Hari Raya Puasa open house here.

Last week, Altantuya’s father Setev Shaariibuu lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to reopen investigations into the death of his daughter who was killed and blown up with military grade explosives in a forest in Mukim Bukit Raja, Klang, in 2006.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, who is representing Setev, said that Musa who was assigned to the former prime minister at that time was named in the police report.

