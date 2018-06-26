Candidate in Mexico vote gunned down

Lopez Avendano was running for a local council seat in Oaxaca. — AFP pic

OAXACA, June 26 — A candidate in Mexico’s elections was gunned down along with four other people yesterday as they made their way to a campaign rally, the Oaxaca state government and police said.

The candidate was identified as 50-year-old Emigdio Lopez Avendano, a member of an indigenous community called Piedra Ceniza, the state justice department said.

He and the four other people killed in the attack on their truck supported the party of leftist presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it added.

Two other people were wounded.

Lopez Avendano was running for a local council seat in Oaxaca.

Sunday’s voting will see Mexico elect a new president, congress and state and local officials.

The campaign has set a record for violence, with more than a hundred politicians and candidates killed, most of them at the local level. — AFP