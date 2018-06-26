Tabung Harapan surpasses RM126m mark

The government’s Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected RM126,473,886.40 so far. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The government’s Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected RM126,473,886.40 in public donations as of 3pm today.

The Finance Ministry disclosed the information as part of its daily updates on the fund’s performance.

The fund was launched on May 30 to consolidate Malaysians’ crowdfunding attempts, which were launched after Pakatan Harapan disclosed that it inherited over RM1 trillion in liabilities from the defeated Barisan Nasional administration.

The government described the fund as an outlet for patriotic Malaysians who wished to help Malaysia reduce its debts.