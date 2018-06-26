Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.09pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.11 of-a-point firmer at 1,679.26 from yesterday's close of 1,678.10. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon, in range bound trading, with buying interspersing with selling in bluechip counters.

At 3.09pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.11 of-a-point firmer at 1,679.26 from yesterday's close of 1,678.10.

The index opened 1.14 points higher at 1,679.24.

Sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers 557 to 209 with 351 counters unchanged, 798 untraded and 28 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.33 billion units valued at RM1.06 billion.

Bursa Malaysia’s trend also tracked its regional peers due to lack of immediate updates from the United States on its foreign investment’s restriction plan.

Of heavyweights, Maybank fell eight sen to RM9.00, Tenaga eased two sen to RM13.84, Petronas Chemicals dropped three sen to RM8.41 but Public Bank increased 16 sen to RM22.88 and CIMB climbed eight sen to RM5.48.

Among actives, DBE rose half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 65.5 sen and MYEG was down 1.5 sen at 97 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 14.29 points weaker at 11,865.47 and the FBMT100 Index fell 8.78 points to 11,657.05.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 35.97 points to 11,985.43, the FBM Ace Index lost 27.16 points to 5,134.36 and the FBM70 shed 40.71 points to 14,475.70.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index recovered 11.68 points to 16,563.27, the Industrial Index dropped 3.60 points to 3,114.09 and the Plantation Index slipped 30.17 points to 7,522.78. ― Bernama