Retail association sees 30pc growth for Malaysian businesses by 2020

President of Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) Datuk Seri Garry Chua speaks to the media during a press conference at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya June 26, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 26 ― The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) is confident of achieving 30 per cent growth for the local franchise industry in the next two years.

MRCA president Datuk Seri Garry Chua said its target growth is driven by the worldwide expansion of local Malaysian brands.

“For example, brands like Tealive is expanding their reach to overseas, entering China, India and Australia.

“We also have Marrybrown establishing outlets in the Middle East, Iran, and Dubai,” he told a news conference here today.

Chua said MRCA has established close collaboration with many associations such as Pikom, MDCC, Association of Chain Franchise Promotion Taiwan, Malaysia Business Council of Cambodia, Malaysia Business Chamber Vietnam and Hong Kong Malaysia Business Association as the affiliate members.

“These organisations are related to MRCA in a way and this will help any members who wish to explore business opportunities in these countries, in terms of connectivity,” Chua added.

Chua was re-elected as MRCA president for the second term of 2018 to 2020, due to his achievement and contributions to the retail industry.

The new line-up in the council will also see new faces like Datuk Vincent Choo of Subway, who assumes the mantle of MRCA deputy president.

The council’s installation night themed “An Evening at the Musicals” will be held on July 20, 2018 at the Imperial Ballroom of One World Hotel to celebrate the contribution and support of patrons, advisers, president council and members from the previous term.

To date, MRCA has achieved a solid growth in terms of membership benefits, with membership increasing from 290 in 2016 to 450.