Perak to gazette Kampung Dew jetty to protect fireflies

State tourism and culture executive committee chairman Tan Kar Hing (right) visiting the Kampung Dew jetty, which suffered damage to its roof after being hit by a falling tree, June 26, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAIPING,June 26 — The Perak state government will gazette Kampung Dew jetty here, home of fireflies, by the end of the year.

State tourism and culture executive committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the state planned to gazette a 0.2ha expanse surrounding the Kampung Dew jetty to better preserve and protect the habitat of the luminous fireflies.

“There were some changes to the size of land that the state wanted to gazette. When this happened, the new proposal needed to be approved by the state legislative assembly,” Tan told a press conference, after conducting a site visit to the jetty today.

“The gazettement has been approved and we are only waiting for the state Economic Planning Unit to submit their plans. Everything should be done by year’s end.”

Tan said the state would also move to improve enforcement in the area following rampant encroachment and tree felling in the area over the past decade.

“There’s no point reserving the area alone. We must also strengthen enforcement to prevent encroachment and destruction of the forest,” he said, adding that the enforcement would be carried out by the Drainage and Irrigation Department, the Land and Mines Department, and the Forestry Department.

The state, he said, would also be looking at plans to further gazette a 152ha expanse of mangrove forest along the Kuala Sepetang river as a forest reserve.

He said the government would also study the possibility of gazetting the land owned by the state first, before moving on to the privately owned portions.

This was a suggestion brought up by representatives of local environmental groups, who were also present during Tan’s site visit.

Tan also said the state would help to repair some portions of the roof of the jetty that had been damaged by a fallen tree.

“We also want to improve the infrastructure and amenities in this area,” Tan said.

On a separate issue, Tan said he was also looking to make a raft of improvements to Bukit Larut, which is another of Taiping’s iconic tourist attractions.

He said the hill station — which was only accessible on foot or by four-wheel drive — was facing a number of issues, including a lack of transportation and accommodation for visitors.

“The previous federal government had approved a RM3 million allocation to improve the facilities and amenities here.

“These funds were also supposed to be used to refurbish some of the abandoned bungalows here, which could be used for accommodation,” Tan said.

“The funds have not been channelled to Bukit Larut yet, and I will follow up on this matter,” he added.