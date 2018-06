Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says that the Indonesian police ‘know exactly’ where Jamal is hiding. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that Indonesian police have agreed to help their Malaysian counterparts arrest fugitive Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

Muhyiddin added that the Indonesian police “know exactly” where Jamal is hiding.

“They have agreed to help us nab Jamal. In fact, they also know exactly where he is residing in Indonesia,” he told reporters during the Bukit Aman Hari Raya Puasa open house here.

MORE TO COME