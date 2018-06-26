Slain Grab driver not covered by Socso, says Kulasegaran

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran says only 4,231 drivers out of the 90,000 in the country are covered by Socso. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — The Grab driver found murdered on Saturday in Selayang was not eligible for Social Security Organisation (Socso) compensation as he was not included in the coverage, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He expressed concern over hire-car operators who do not register their employees as part of Socso, saying only 4,231 drivers out of the 90,000 in the country were covered by the federal agency.

“We have persuaded the taxi companies to register their employees but only a small portion came forward,” said Kulasegaran at the press briefing after the launch of the Malaysia Commuting Accident and Road Safety Seminar at Putrajaya today.

He said registration was essential in order for employees to be covered under Socso and eligible to receive compensation and benefits that may result from work mishaps.

Many drivers of the ride hailing service Grab are not covered under Socso as they are not officially employees of the firm.

On Saturday, Grab driver Aiman Nosri, 27, was found strangled inside his Perodua Myvi, with his body placed upside down in the back seat.