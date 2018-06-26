PPBM’s plan to enter Sarawak scares PBB, DAP leader claims

DAP Youth deputy chief Wong King Wei says the arrival of PPBM in Sarawak will finally shake PBB's political ground. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 26 ― PBB will be frightened by peninsula-based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) plans to enter Sarawak, DAP Youth deputy chief Wong King Wei claimed today.

He said the arrival of PPBM in Sarawak will finally shake PBB's political ground.

“PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's announcement yesterday to expand his party's influence into Sarawak shows his determination to topple PBB in the next Sarawak election and to form a new Sarawak government under Pakatan Harapan (PH),” Wong, who is also the Padungan state assemblyman, said.

He said Sarawakians deserve to have a new Sarawak as well, after having a new Malaysia with PH's victory in the 14th general election on May 9.

He said the intention to form a new Sarawak government under PH was to stop PBB from awarding government contracts to crony companies without open tenders.

State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo said her party did not welcome the presence of peninsula-based parties in Sarawak, including DAP, PKR, Amanah, PAS and soon-to-be PPBM.

“We believe that local parties should rule Sarawak so as not to fall totally under federal domination and subservience.

“Only Sarawak parties can protect and safeguard state's rights and sovereignty as we serve the people of Sarawak, not the peninsula-political bosses,” she said.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, declined to comment on the move by PPBM to start its foothold in Sarawak.

He said it was better that he should not say anything on PPBM's plan to enter the state.

Dr Mahathir, who is the Prime Minister and PH chairman, yesterday said that PPBM would establish its presence in Sarawak since the DAP, PKR, Amanah and PAS have already established their footholds.