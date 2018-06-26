IGP says STING, STAGG, Stafoc on chopping block amid police force reshuffle

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says three elite police task forces — STING, STAGG and Stafoc are expected to be dismantled soon. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Three elite police task forces introduced during the Najib administration are expected to be dismantled soon.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters today that the three that were proposed to be disbanded were the Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), Special Task Force for Anti-vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc).

Their establishment was announced in early 2014 by the then Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Current Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the matter was discussed during a meeting this morning.

“In our first meet today, we are looking around the suggestions to abolish several task force.

“We are also planning on reshuffling all the departments under the force. We will finalise this proposal in one to two weeks’ time,” he told reporters at the Bukit Aman Hari Raya Puasa open house here.

