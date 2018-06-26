Cops nab Myanmar man, woman over Grab driver’s murder

Grab driver, Aiman Nosri, 27, was found dead with strangulation marks in his Perodua Myvi car at 8.20pm last Saturday in Taman Selayang Makmur near here. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― The police have arrested a Myanmar man and a woman over the murder of a Grab driver in Selayang near here last Saturday.

Gombak District Police deputy chief Supt Tey Kong Seng said today the man, in his 20s, and the woman, in her 30s, were picked up in the Selayang area at about 1am today.

“The duo were arrested to assist in the investigation into the killing,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The Grab driver, Aiman Nosri, 27, was found dead with strangulation marks in his Perodua Myvi car at 8.20pm last Saturday in Taman Selayang Makmur near here.

Tey said the police identified the last passenger to have used the particular Grab e-hailing service vehicle from the management of the service. According to the records, Aiman had picked up a passenger in Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock and headed to Selayang Baru.

A post-mortem revealed that Aiman died of suffocation after he was allegedly strangled with one of his T-shirts.

The police were trying to establish the motive for the murder. Aiman’s wallet and handphone were missing. ― Bernama