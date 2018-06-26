As Indonesia's 22-year-old politician calls, Syed Saddiq laments Malaysians 'too young' to vote

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman met Indonesian rising political star Tsamara Amany Alatas here to discuss their generation's political participation. ― Picture via Twitter/Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman could barely contain his excitement when he met with Indonesian rising political star Tsamara Amany Alatas today.

The 25-year-old Malaysian who has been touted as the next youth and sports minister, according to an unconfirmed leaked list of the final Cabinet line-up and the 22-year-old youth chief of the newly-formed Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) both tweeted photos of themselves together as they met here to discuss their generation's political participation.

“Bersama @tsamaradki (Tsamara), the Political star of Indonesia. We discussed in length about the Youth agenda. Interestingly, they even have party leaders who are 17 as voting age in Indonesia is at 17.

“Yet in Malaysia, we consider those who are of legal age (18y/o) to be too young,” Syed Saddiq tweeted this morning.

Both Tsamara and Syed Saddiq seemed to have had a fruitful meeting where the Indonesian lass had voiced her appreciation.

“Thank you @SyedSaddiq! It was a pleasure meeting Malaysia’s young leader. We talked a lot about youth political participation in Indonesia & Malaysia. All the best with your youth agenda, YB,” she tweeted.

Tsamara and Syed Saddiq were also teased by some of their Twitter followers who said they have already been fated to be together.

Tsamara is on a visit here together with other top members of her party, including its chairman, former TV presenter Grace Natalie.

PSI is here to pay a courtesy call to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition which had scored a resounding victory against former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Elections recently.

Natalie had reportedly said they will also be meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as other PH component parties.

Arriving yesterday, Natalie was set to meet with PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but it was cancelled since the latter was hospitalised.

PSI's political platform focuses on women's rights, pluralism and Indonesian youth. The maximum age to join the party is 45 years old and most of its members are between 20 to 30 years old.