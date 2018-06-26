Tourists dancing at Sabah mosque probed for insulting religion

A nine-second video went viral over last Saturday, showing two women dressed in shorts and dancing in sync on the wall surrounding the city mosque in Likas while a third woman recorded them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 ― Sabah police are investigating the case of tourists dancing in front of a mosque here for intention to insult a religion.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the case was investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code after a Muslim non-government organisation lodged a complaint.

“We are investigating under Section 295 of the Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing,” he said when contacted.

The offence for injuring or defiling a place of worship with intention to insult the religion carries a maximum punishment of two years jail and a possible fine.

However, Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Christina Liew yesterday said that the ministry was not looking to punish the tourists or the tour operator involved, saying that they were more concerned about preventing the behaviour from reoccurring.

She said that her ministry would work with the management of the mosque to put up signboards in several languages to advise tourists to behave appropriately in a house of worship and also issue circulars to all tour operators.

A nine-second video went viral over last Saturday, showing two women dressed in shorts and dancing in sync on the wall surrounding the city mosque here in Likas while a third woman recorded them. The video appears to have been taken by a local man who is heard in the video chastising their actions.

Mosque authorities immediately closed the area to tourists after the video went viral.

Observation today showed a Rela member hired by the mosque monitoring the entrance of the mosque and its perimeter, and preventing tourists from stopping to take photos.