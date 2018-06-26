Azmin to sue blogger 'Toyol Selangor' over RM300m overseas stash claim

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is filing the lawsuit against the owner of a blog called ‘Toyol Selangor’ over allegations said to threaten the ministry's authority and integrity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has initiated legal action against a blogger whom he claimed to have defamed him by claiming he amassed RM300 million that is being kept in bank accounts abroad.

In a statement, his press secretary Mohamad Hassanal Bolqiah said Azmin is filing the lawsuit against the owner of a blog called “Toyol Selangor” over allegations said to threaten the ministry's authority and integrity.

“Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin has asked his legal team to file an application to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the owner of the blog for next course of action,” Hassanal said.

He added that Azmin is disappointed by the remarks which he sees as an attempt to sully his reputation.

Malay Mail's check on “Toyol Selangor” website today showed it has been archived or suspended in accordance to the website's terms of service.

No further details were given on of the suspension.

A June 18 post on the blog claimed that Azmin and his wife, Datin Shamsidar Taharin, kept hundreds of millions of ringgit in several bank accounts overseas.

The blog had allegedly listed the numbers of the accounts said to be owned by Azmin.